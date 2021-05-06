Advertisement

Ky. Gov. Beshear announces more capacity restrictions to be lifted soon

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced he’s lifting more capacity restrictions later this month.

Beginning Friday, May 28, the start of the long Memorial Day weekend, all inside and outside events with less than 1,000 people can be held at 75% capacity. The current capacity restriction is 60%.

Also beginning May 28, inside and outside events with more than 1,000 people can go to 60 percent capacity, Beshear said.

As of Thursday, about 1.8 million Kentuckians have received at least a first COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state closer to its 2.5 million vaccination goal to lift more capacity restrictions.

Beshear said 52% of the eligible population is vaccinated at this time.

In his daily COVID report, the governor announced 655 new cases and six more deaths, including one from a death certificate audit.

At 3.51%, the positivity rate was up a bit, according to Beshear. He announced 492 confirmed variant cases, with the United Kingdom variant being the dominant strain.

