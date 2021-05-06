Local Instacart shopper recognized for essential role during pandemic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As a full-time substitute teacher, Jazz has always been passionate about helping others and her community. When COVID-19 impacted her teaching hours, Jazz began shopping with Instacart to help earn income while the pandemic was ongoing.

Beyond the income, Jazz feels particularly proud of being able to serve the elderly, which make up a large part of her West Virginia community. They often leave her gifts out of gratitude, and one customer even knitted her a local college blanket and baby booties for her grandson.