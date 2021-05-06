Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is fighting for is life in the hospital after being hit by a car while standing on the side of the highway, trying to save the life of another person involved in a crash at the same location.

Tyler Carroll, 24, of Belle, was driving south on Interstate 79, going home from work on Tuesday night, when he saw an overturned vehicle in the median near the Sutton exit. Carroll pulled over on the side of the road and ran to the vehicle to get the injured driver out of the car.

Family members said Carroll was hit by a car that was driving in the left lane at highway speed. His coworker yelled to warn him to get away from the road but it was too late. He was flown to CAMC General with serious injuries.

“He’s just so caring and loving,” Tyler’s aunt April Stull said. “He never thought twice about his own life being there on the side of the interstate and the high speeds. His first thought was, ‘I’ve got to get this man out of that car.’ That’s who Tyler is. He was being the Good Samaritan, and unfortunately this has happened to him.”

Stull said Tyler broke his arms, wrists, legs, ankles and heels. He has required multiple surgeries and blood transfusions, and was put on a ventilator at one point.

Doctors have told the family that Tyler is not out of the woods yet and will likely require a number of additional surgeries.

“It’s gut-wrenching, it’s heartbreaking,” Stull told WSAZ. “We feel helpless. He’ll have medical bills rolling in. My sister and her husband, his parents, they are not leaving his side. It’s affected all of us, we know just, it’s something that, it was a phone call that no parent or aunt or family member never ever has to get.”

The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for Tyler’s medical expenses that has raised more than $15,000 in the first day.

Stull said the best part has been the community support and messages they have received, wishing Tyler a fast recovery and calling his actions heroic.

“The outpour of the love, the family, the friends, the community, the teachers that Tyler had,” Stull said. “The first responders, their messages to us. We just want to thank everyone, everyone from the bottom of our hearts for pulling together and making this a little more bearable.”

The incident is currently under investigation by the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department.

The names and conditions of the other people injured in the crash have not been released.

