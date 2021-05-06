Advertisement

Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months

By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you think you’re fully vaccinated against COVID, you may not be done yet.

Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge said booster shots will likely be needed every 9 to 12 months.

A study by the drugmaker shows about half the participants no longer have detectable immunity against the newest COVID variants, but they do seem to have retained immunity against the original coronavirus strain.

Moderna has said its booster vaccine can protect people against the so-called South Africa and Brazil variants.

It’s believed the virus is likely to continue on several evolutionary paths and the drugmaker said it will continue developing vaccines for them.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
This extension will come for children 6 and under.
West Virginia DHHR extends P-EBT
One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam...
Man dead in town house fire
11 individuals sentenced to prison
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden to push his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
Governor Justice holds event at the Summit Bechtel Reserve
West Virginia Governor announces major event coming to the Summit
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 photo, a clearing late-day storm adds drama in the sky over a...
Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters
Bald eagles are pictured Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Goose Lake near Waseca, Minn. The Biden...
US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections