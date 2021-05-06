Advertisement

Alleged murder weapon found in lake

Hammer connected to investigation
Hammer connected to investigation(Williamson Fire Department)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Williamson, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dive team has found what they believe to be a murder weapon at the bottom of a local lake.

The Williamson Fire Department reports that it helped the police department by sending divers into Laurel Lake.

They found a hammer which the police department says was used to kill John Jackson in May of last year.

A grand jury indicted three men for the killing and for burning down the apartment where it allegedly happened on Elm Street.

Two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire at the apartment building after the killing.

The investigation led police to Laurel Lake because they were told the murder weapon was dumped there.

Now the fire department divers have recovered it.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
This extension will come for children 6 and under.
West Virginia DHHR extends P-EBT
One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam...
Man dead in town house fire
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
The Oversight Board has upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend former President Donald Trump's...
Facebook board upholds Trump ban, just not an indefinite one

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, May 6th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
A house in Montgomery, W.Va., was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night.
Fire heavily damages a house
Drivers heading into downtown Huntington need to divert to 1st Street or Hal Greer Boulevard...
Traffic Alert: Underpass closed for second day
Cabell County freshman receives perfect ACT score
Cabell County freshman receives perfect ACT score