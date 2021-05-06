Advertisement

Ohio Department of Health releases Case Rate

File photo.
File photo.(Source: The Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 Case rate in Ohio has declined.

The Ohio Department of Health says this week’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents for a 14 day period is 140.2.

Officials say this is the third week in a row that the rate has declined since the recent high of 200 on April 15.

This case rate is slightly lower than it was in March 2021 when cases briefly rebounded. The health department says compared to the entire span of the pandemic, the current case rate is now the lowest it has been since mid-October 2020.

Last week, the case rate was 155.6.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the goal is to get it below 50 to lift restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus.

