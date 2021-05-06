Poca, Nitro on night duty at WV Boys’ Championships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a day when Kanawha Valley teams took center stage at the West Virginia State boys’ tournament, the Poca Dots and the Nitro Wildcats took over the night shift.

Poca got double figures from Toby Payne (17) Isaac McKneely (14) and Jackson Toney (11), and the Dots needed them all in a 49-42 win over Bluefield.

The Dots improved to 16-3 and move on to the semifinals against Charleston Catholic.

Nitro and Wheeling Central battled in the nightcap and the game went down to the wire. The Wildcats had a 39-37 lead after a Kolton Painter bucket. In the waning seconds Wheeling Central’s Michael Toepfer hit a game winning 3 point shot as the buzzer sounded.

Trevor Lowe had 14 points, while Kolton Painter added 13 and Joseph Udoh finished with 10. Nitro ends its season 15-4.

Here are the WSAZ Sports highlights from Wednesday evening.

