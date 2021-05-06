Police seize drugs, arrest 2 women in southeast Ohio

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) – With the help of a K-9 unit, police seized a “large quantity” of drugs, including suspected heroin/fentanyl, and arrested two women.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday during a traffic stop in the village of Pomeroy.

Officers with the Syracuse and Pomeroy police departments also seized benzodiazepine pills, marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia, along with $1,200 cash from one of the women.

Police credit Pomeroy Police Department K-9 Maximus for alerting them to the drugs.

The women’s names weren’t released, but police say they face various drug-related charges.

