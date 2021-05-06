Advertisement

Police seize drugs, arrest 2 women in southeast Ohio

With the help of a K-9 unit Maximus, police seized a “large quantity” of drugs, including...
With the help of a K-9 unit Maximus, police seized a “large quantity” of drugs, including suspected heroin/fentanyl, and arrested two women.(Pomeroy and Syracuse Police Departments)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) – With the help of a K-9 unit, police seized a “large quantity” of drugs, including suspected heroin/fentanyl, and arrested two women.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday during a traffic stop in the village of Pomeroy.

Officers with the Syracuse and Pomeroy police departments also seized benzodiazepine pills, marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia, along with $1,200 cash from one of the women.

Police credit Pomeroy Police Department K-9 Maximus for alerting them to the drugs.

The women’s names weren’t released, but police say they face various drug-related charges.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam...
Man dead in town house fire
The crash was between a car and a semi according to the Fayette Township Fire Department.
One person trapped in car and semi collision
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
.
Accident shuts down I-79 in Braxton County
After a chase that reached 100 miles per hour, two people are facing charges.
Two “career criminals” arrested after high speed multi-county pursuit

Latest News

Cabell County freshman receives perfect ACT score
Cabell County freshman receives perfect ACT score
National Park sign unveiled at New River Gorge
National Park sign unveiled at New River Gorge
Rallying for convalescent home
Rallying for convalescent home
Officers searching for vehicle involved with inmate escape
Officers searching for vehicle involved with inmate escape