WATCH | PSA campaign aimed at getting young adults vaccinated launches in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the nation awaits the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old, Charleston and Kanawha County leaders have launched an initiative to get the younger population vaccinated.

The Kanawha County Commission, City of Charleston, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department premiered the Public Service Announcement (PSA) at the Kanawha County Commission meeting Thursday.

The PSA was filmed by local filmmakers Filmanatix and will be shown on local television stations and social media over the next several weeks.

The PSA features a series of scenarios involving local young adults, showcasing why they chose to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Sherri Young, Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said, “Kanawha County continues to see a large portion of our COVID-19 cases in younger people, and it’s important to encourage them to get their COVID-19 vaccines so we can stop the spread of disease. We appreciate the work of the Kanawha County Commission, City of Charleston, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, and Filmanatix in producing a PSA so that we can encourage the younger generation to be vaccinated. Vaccination is the only way to end this pandemic.”

Commission President Kent Carper added, “We all heard that COVID-19 is a novel virus. As a grandfather, father and uncle, I know that the best way to allow young people to make their own informed decision is by a clear message from their peers. Together, we can end this.”

Commissioner Ben Salango commented, “It is important that we get the message out to the younger population how important it is to get vaccinated. We filmed our Public Service Announcement by having young people explain why they have been vaccinated. We hope this PSA encourages others to get vaccinated as well. Our PSA will be seen on TV, Social Media, and YouTube.”

Commissioner Lance Wheeler noted, “We must do what we can to encourage our younger population to get vaccinated. The best way to do that is by having their peers encourage them to do so. Our Public Service Announcement focuses on young people and the importance of being vaccinated.”

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen the demographics of those contracting COVID-19 skew younger and younger. It is important to stress the effectiveness of vaccines to our younger population in a way that resonates with them,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “By engaging young people in this PSA, we hope that it shows folks that this is important not only for their health, but the health of their loved ones.”

