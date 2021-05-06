Advertisement

PSC demands correction plan for Suddenlink customer service problems

The Commission has received nearly 1,900 complaints from West Virginia customers regarding Suddenlink’s telephone and cable television service since 2019.
May. 6, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is requesting that Suddenlink submit a plan to correct insufficiencies in customer service.

The correction plan is to be filed with the Commission by June 7.

Chairman Charlotte Lane held a meeting Wednesday with Suddenlink representatives and Commission staff to discuss a long list of complaints customers are experiencing.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Chairman Lane directed Suddenlink to file a plan that includes the following:

  • how and when the company will open a call center in West Virginia;
  • how and when the company will hire technicians and various other employees in West Virginia to service West Virginia customers;
  • how the company will fix problems with incorrect 911 fees being billed to customers;
  • how the company will accurately and timely process payments and credits to customer accounts;
  • how the company will fix billing errors;
  • how the company will ensure late fees are accurately assessed;
  • identify who is doing the billing for the company.

“The recurring problems with Suddenlink’s telephone and cable television service have gone on long enough,” said Chairman Lane. “Customers deserve to receive the service they are paying for.”

The Commission has received nearly 1,900 complaints from West Virginia customers regarding Suddenlink’s telephone and cable television service since 2019.

Suddenlink is the second largest telephone provider and one of the five largest cable television companies in the state, serving up to 350,000 customers in 31 counties in West Virginia.

