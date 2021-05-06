Advertisement

Second arrest made in connection with woman’s body dumped in well

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A second arrest has been made in connection with a missing person’s case that turned into a homicide.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Virginia Smith, 29, from Charleston, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Deputies say during an investigation, a juvenile was interviewed. They said the juvenile witnessed Virginia Smith shooting Cheyenne Johnson. A firearm was recovered, but they’re not sure if it’s the one that was used killed Johnson.

On Monday, law enforcement announced during a joint press conference with the KCSO and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that Michael Wayne Smith, 41, has been charged with murder after admitting to killing Johnson and dumping her body in a well.

Her body was located after 5 p.m. It was identified through tattoos as belonging to Johnson. Additional confirmation will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Deputies say there is no relation between Virginia and Michael. However, they did have a short term relationship.

This is a developing story.

