Show choir festival in Barboursville
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Among the hardest hit extra-curricular activities during the pandemic, high school show choirs in West Virginia were benched for the longest period.
Many choirs bided their time waiting for a loosening of restrictions. Finally, word came down in late winter that choirs could prepare a shortened season.
This past Saturday, their perseverance paid off, with the first ever ‘outdoor’ show choir festival.
