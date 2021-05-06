Some outdoor fun at Braley Care Homes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the weather begins to warm up, the fun is beginning at Braley Care Homes. Getting outside and doing activities is extremely helpful for dementia residents and also the staff.

Chris Braley, owner of Braley Care Homes, shares the fun they are having and the benefits from just being in fresh air is to the residents.

Braley Care Homes is located in Hurricane, WV and to learn more about the facility you can call 304-767-4033 or you can head over to their Facebook to stay up to date with all the fun this summer.

