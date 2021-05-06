State delegates look into problem of fallen trees creating flooding concerns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, WSAZ reported on neighbors along Four Pole Road in Huntington who are afraid it could be just a matter of time until their homes are flooded.

A couple of state delegates say they’ve been looking into the problem, trying to find a solution.

The February ice storms brought down trees and debris, damming up several sections of the creek.

High water has already gotten into a garage.

Ronnie Bowen fears a significant rainfall will spell big trouble.

“Your house might be flooded away,” he said.

Last week, Bowen and other neighbors told WSAZ that their efforts to get help from local and state agencies came up empty.

West Virginia Delegate Matt Rohrbach says after WSAZ reached out to him about the problem, he took a look at the area and agrees it’s troubling.

“We’ve got to get this obstruction in the creek removed,” he said.

Rohrbach says he reached out to the governor’s office and was told federal funding may soon be available for help.

“They’ve now met the threshold for the amount of damage that’s been turned in, so they feel like this disaster relief should be forthcoming fairly soon,” Rohrbach said.

Delegate Chad Lovejoy says officials from state emergency services and county disaster services were at the site Tuesday.

Lovejoy says he’s waiting on contact between emergency services and the West Virginia Soil Conservation District to see if any help can be provided.

