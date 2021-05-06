Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Underpass closed for second day

By Sarah Sager
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 10th Street underpass in Huntington is closed for the second day in a row this Thursday because of high water.

Drivers heading into downtown Huntington need to divert to 1st Street or Hal Greer Boulevard instead.

The 8th Street underpass has been closed for the past month for construction.

Drivers around the region are also dealing with some fog Thursday morning as well.

