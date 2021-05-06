Advertisement

Uncertain future ahead for convalescent home in eastern Ky.

Community rallies to keep it
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) – The future’s uncertain for an adult care home in Russell, located in an area the city’s trying to spruce up.

While City Council talks about that future, residents and supporters of the Russell Convalescent Home on Ferry Street rallied Wednesday night to keep it right where it is.

City Councilman Roy Parsons says they’re still in the discussion phase, and there’s been no vote yet to place an offer on the property or move forward with any legal action.

Alisha Rakes, a former nurse’s aide, was among those who spoke out in support Wednesday.

“When I first saw it online, I was, like I can’t sit here, I have to go there with these people,” Rakes said. “They are part of my extended family. I have to go there with them, so at least they know if nobody else, I support them and I don’t want them to lose their home.”

During the council meeting, Russell’s new police chief was sworn in. Longtime resident and Officer Kenny Huddleston takes over for chief Jeff Waskey.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

