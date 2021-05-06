Advertisement

Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival kicks off in Ohio

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Many eyes in Ohio will be on Vinton County as it hosts its Wild Turkey Festival through the weekend.

The event, which started Thursday and goes through Sunday, is the first Ohio Festivals and Events Association (OFEA) event held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to the Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival’s Facebook page.

Organizers posted the following statement: “As the first OFEA Festival being held since the onset of the pandemic, our health plans and how we implement them will be under the microscope. To be frank, if we fail to promote and practice public health and safety, other fairs and festivals later in the year may be curtailed. On the other hand, we can be the model for fairs and festivals moving ahead.”

Certain guidelines are in place, including mask wearing and social distancing. Festival staff and volunteers will monitor their temperatures throughout the event.

With the exception of last year, the Wild Turkey Festival has been held annually since 1985 at the intersection of U.S. 50 and state Route 93. Music, a car show, amusement rides, a parade, and lots of food are all part of the fun this year.

For a full schedule of events, tap here.

