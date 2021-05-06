Advertisement

West Virginia Governor announces major event coming to the Summit

Governor Justice holds event at the Summit Bechtel Reserve
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a major event is coming to the state.

He held a press conference at the Summit Bechtel Reserve Thursday morning.

Between September 9-12, the Summit Bechtel Reserve is working with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and other organizations to celebrate multiple events, including motor sports and the DNR Fish and Game Show. The headliner is “Adventure.”

On September 11, they will end with a tribute for 9/11.

This is a developing story.

