Advertisement

Woman breaks into home, falls asleep on couch and leaves behind suspected meth

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A homeowner woke up Thursday morning to her home ransacked and an unexpected guest asleep on her couch.

According to a criminal complaint, Melinda Lett, 40, was arrested Thursday for burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse.

Officials say Lett was reported sitting on the front porch of the home along Hughes Street in Huntington between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

At some point, Lett is accused of getting into the home through an unlocked window.

Once inside, officials say Lett ransacked the house.

When the homeowner woke up around 7:00 a.m., Lett was found on the couch in the living room asleep.

Lett was arrested without incident once officers arrived at the home.

The homeowner says the only items missing from the home were her drivers license and a cigar lighter from the kitchen. She also told officers in the kitchen next to a knife that did not belong to her was a small piece of paper folded up with a white powdery substance inside.

According to the criminal complaint, the substance is believed to be meth. A small baggie with a grayish powder was also found inside the home.

Officials say Lett is homeless.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake
This extension will come for children 6 and under.
West Virginia DHHR extends P-EBT
Drivers says she fell asleep, then crashed into utility pole
Deputies | Sleepy driver wrecks in morning commute
With the help of a K-9 unit Maximus, police seized a “large quantity” of drugs, including...
Police seize drugs, arrest 2 women in southeast Ohio

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces more capacity restrictions to be lifted soon
WATCH | PSA campaign aimed at getting young adults vaccinated launches in Kanawha County
Surveillance video of Huntington burglary
Huntington burglary surveillance video
“Together, we can end this”
KANAWHA-CHARLESTON HEALTH DEPARTMENT AND STAKEHOLDER AGENCIES LAUNCH PSA CAMPAIGN
We can end this together campaign
KANAWHA-CHARLESTON HEALTH DEPARTMENT AND STAKEHOLDER AGENCIES LAUNCH PSA CAMPAIGN