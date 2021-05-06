Woman breaks into home, falls asleep on couch and leaves behind suspected meth

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A homeowner woke up Thursday morning to her home ransacked and an unexpected guest asleep on her couch.

According to a criminal complaint, Melinda Lett, 40, was arrested Thursday for burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse.

Officials say Lett was reported sitting on the front porch of the home along Hughes Street in Huntington between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

At some point, Lett is accused of getting into the home through an unlocked window.

Once inside, officials say Lett ransacked the house.

When the homeowner woke up around 7:00 a.m., Lett was found on the couch in the living room asleep.

Lett was arrested without incident once officers arrived at the home.

The homeowner says the only items missing from the home were her drivers license and a cigar lighter from the kitchen. She also told officers in the kitchen next to a knife that did not belong to her was a small piece of paper folded up with a white powdery substance inside.

According to the criminal complaint, the substance is believed to be meth. A small baggie with a grayish powder was also found inside the home.

Officials say Lett is homeless.

