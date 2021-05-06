Advertisement

W.Va. requesting major disaster declaration for February, March flooding

High water submerged many vehicles in the Dunlow and Genoa areas of Wayne County during flooding in March.
High water submerged many vehicles in the Dunlow and Genoa areas of Wayne County during flooding in March.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia is hoping to get federal funding to provide relief for people who suffered flood damage earlier this year.

Lora Lipscomb, the public information officer for the state’s Emergency Management Division, says they believe they’ve met the threshold for a major disaster declaration and assistance from FEMA.

On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice submitted a request to President Joe Biden, saying six counties sustained nearly $6 million worth of damage.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, requesting federal...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, requesting federal assistance due to flooding in February and March.(West Virginia Governor's Office)

Those counties are Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne.

Lipscomb says the state got a 30-day extension on submitting their request, because COVID-19 made the job of processing all the damage more difficult.

