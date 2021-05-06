Advertisement

Your future is bright at Southern WV Community and Technical College

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school seniors are getting ready for graduation, but it’s also time to start thinking about your future.

Dr. Pamela Alderman, President of Southern WV Community College, and Bill France, Director of Communications to talk about how you can get registered and ready for the fall semester.

To learn more about the register process you can fill out the application and you can get one-on-one virtual help with a representative from the college. You can also call 304-869-7474 for more information.

