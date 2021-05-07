Advertisement

29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the cases range from a 2-year-old boy to a 72-year-old woman.

There have been 42 cases reported this month.

No new deaths are reported in the county, which has seen 74 deaths since the pandemic started.

Of the 4,822 total cases, 3,068 have recovered.

