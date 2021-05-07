Advertisement

6 a.m. Sales to start on Monday

An alcoholic beverage.
An alcoholic beverage.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - House Bill 2025 is set to take effect on Monday, May 10.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) says the bill will allow certain businesses (Class A On-premises and Class B Off-premises licenses) to sell beer and wine from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. every day of the week.

Retail Liquor Outlets can sell from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. from Monday through Saturday and from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Private clubs will be able to open an hour earlier as well. The new hours are 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. every day of the week

“The WVABCA has been very busy working to educate licensees and the public regarding HB 2025. I would like to encourage businesses and licensees to visit our website to learn more about the news laws and remind everyone to please drink responsibly,” said WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton.

You can visit the WVABCA’s website here for more information.

