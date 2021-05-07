8th Street underpass set to reopen next week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 8th Street underpass is set to reopen next week.

Officials with the City of Huntington says it is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, May 11 or Wednesday, May 12. This depends on weather.

Work on the underpass began on April 5. It’s one of the three major projects by the Sanitary Board to reduce flooding and buildup in the city’s water systems.

Work begins Monday to fix flooding in Huntington underpasses

When the underpass reopens, construction crews will start working on the drainage improvement project for the 10th Street underpass. It will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians for about 30 days.

