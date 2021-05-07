Advertisement

8th Street underpass set to reopen next week

8th Street Underpass in Huntington
8th Street Underpass in Huntington(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 8th Street underpass is set to reopen next week.

Officials with the City of Huntington says it is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, May 11 or Wednesday, May 12. This depends on weather.

Work on the underpass began on April 5. It’s one of the three major projects by the Sanitary Board to reduce flooding and buildup in the city’s water systems.

Work begins Monday to fix flooding in Huntington underpasses

When the underpass reopens, construction crews will start working on the drainage improvement project for the 10th Street underpass. It will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians for about 30 days.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit by a car along the road while trying to...
Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake
Woman breaks into home, falls asleep on couch and leaves behind suspected meth
Police investigating shots fired

Latest News

Local teams play in semifinals of West Virginia Boys State Basketball Tournament
Local teams play in semifinals of West Virginia Boys State Basketball Tournament
First Lady Jill Biden set to visit West Virginia next week
First Lady Jill Biden set to visit West Virginia next week
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader set to testify in opioid trial
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader set to testify in opioid trial
COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va | 6 deaths, 339 new cases
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church offers baby love pantry
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church offers baby love pantry