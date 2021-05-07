Advertisement

Bulldogs beat Knights

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Martinsburg Bulldogs were able to hold off Cabell Midland Thursday morning in the 2021 WV boys state basketball tournament. They won by a final of 57-52 after having an 11 point lead whittled to just two in the final minutes. The Bulldogs were able to get another late basketball to get the win.

Midland junior Chandler Schmidt scored 19 points while KK Siebert added 13 points in the loss.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports Thursday evening.

