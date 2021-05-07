Charleston outdoor dining cancelled due to inclement weekend weather

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to forecasted inclement weather, outdoor dining along Capitol and Hale streets has been cancelled for the upcoming weekend.

Officials say outdoor dining will resume next Friday, May 14.

Blocks of Capitol and Hale Streets have been closing to allow outdoor dining since April 9.

According to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office, the closures due to outdoor dining will continue through Labor Day.

