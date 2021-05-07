COVID-19 in Ky. | 638 new cases, 11 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 638 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The governor also reported that 1,851,835 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the commonwealth.

Friday’s positivity rate stood at 3.5%.

Of the 11 new deaths reported, one was from a death certificate audit. The state has had 6,559 deaths since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.