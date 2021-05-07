COVID-19 in W.Va | 6 deaths, 339 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 7, 2021, there have been 2,774,600 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 155,680 total cases and 2,719 deaths.

The deaths include a 99-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, a 76-year old male from Barbour County, and an 82-year old male from Jefferson County.

339 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

There are 7,075 current active cases.

145,886 individuals have recovered from the virus.

796,765 people have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. 663,080 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,422), Berkeley (12,269), Boone (2,002), Braxton (921), Brooke (2,193), Cabell (8,663), Calhoun (307), Clay (484), Doddridge (584), Fayette (3,416), Gilmer (823), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,771), Hampshire (1,795), Hancock (2,783), Hardy (1,513), Harrison (5,664), Jackson (2,077), Jefferson (4,567), Kanawha (14,820), Lewis (1,177), Lincoln (1,454), Logan (3,074), Marion (4,383), Marshall (3,407), Mason (1,995), McDowell (1,553), Mercer (4,777), Mineral (2,840), Mingo (2,541), Monongalia (9,161), Monroe (1,124), Morgan (1,155), Nicholas (1,644), Ohio (4,177), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (869), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,860), Putnam (5,094), Raleigh (6,702), Randolph (2,558), Ritchie (700), Roane (623), Summers (815), Taylor (1,222), Tucker (524), Tyler (701), Upshur (1,852), Wayne (3,073), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,317), Wirt (416), Wood (7,733), Wyoming (1,977).

