Crash closes Kanawha County roadway; man detained at the scene

An incident ended Thursday night with a crash on Dunbar Avenue, which is closed in the area of Wilson Street,
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An incident ended Thursday night with a crash on Dunbar Avenue, which is closed in the area of Wilson Street, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They also say a man has been detained, and Dunbar Avenue is closed in that area. The man was fleeing from an undercover Charleston Police officer at the time, according to the CPD. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m.

Possible injuries are reported.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

