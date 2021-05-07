Advertisement

Crash turns deadly in Lincoln County

State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 a.m. Friday along Route 3 near the...
State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 a.m. Friday along Route 3 near the county fairgrounds.
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car crash in the middle of the night has killed one person in Lincoln County, West Virginia.

State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 in the morning along Route 3 near the county fairgrounds.

One person died, however, investigators have not been able to release the name of that person yet.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit by a car along the road while trying to...
Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake
Woman breaks into home, falls asleep on couch and leaves behind suspected meth
Police investigating shots fired

Latest News

First Friday kickoff in Ashland
First Friday kickoff in Ashland
No injuries, gunman in custody after 8-hr. bank robbery standoff
No injuries, gunman in custody after 8-hr. bank robbery standoff
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, May 7th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Kanawha Commissioners respond to water rate hike proposal
Kanawha Commissioners respond to water rate hike proposal