Crash turns deadly in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car crash in the middle of the night has killed one person in Lincoln County, West Virginia.

State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 in the morning along Route 3 near the county fairgrounds.

One person died, however, investigators have not been able to release the name of that person yet.

