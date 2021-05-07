Dive team member talks about finding alleged murder weapon in lake

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A possible murder weapon has been found at the bottom of a lake nearly a year after the killing.

When Williamson firefighter Shane Runyon went through water rescue training, he never imagined he’d use those skills to help with a murder investigation.

Williamson Police Department Chief Grady Dotson enlisted the Williamson Fire Department dive team’s help after getting a tip that a hammer allegedly used to kill John Jackson in May of last year had been thrown into Laurel Lake.

“We did some interrogations and interviews, and the tip came from one of them,” Dotson said.

James Church, Charles Jarvis, and Terry Jarvis had already been indicted in the case, accused of killing Jackson and burning down the apartment where the crime allegedly happened on Elm Street.

The suspects are awaiting trial.

“We’re very familiar with the lake,” Runyon said. “We spend a lot of time diving there, training there.”

Runyon and fellow dive team member Logan Preece came in Tuesday, their day off, to search the lake.

“We were pretty confident we were going to find the weapon,” Runyon said.

Runyon says visibility was poor, and after three hours of searching, they were about to quit for the day, but then he spotted what they’d been looking for.

“It was a very exciting moment,” Runyon said. “When you’re in the water and you get excited, the only thing that pops out are bubbles.”

The police chief says it’s an enormous find and is expected to be a key piece of evidence at trial.

“It’s huge,” Dotson said. “You always look for the murder weapon. We recovered one, and by recovering this one, it will make the case absolutely a more solid case.”

Remarkably enough, this wasn’t even the first time Runyon found a weapon for a police investigation. The chief says last year, Runyon found a gun in Tug Fork used in a robbery.

Runyon says the fact that two of his fellow firefighters were injured battling the fire from this murder and arson case makes the discovery that much more satisfying.

“Two of our guys got burnt up, so to help put this case further to rest and to get justice for them, as well as the family, it’s a big deal,” Runyon said.

The hammer has been sent to the West Virginia crime lab for testing, Chief Dotson says.

