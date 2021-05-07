Advertisement

GW smashes Jefferson in second half

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - George Washington dominated Jefferson in the third and fourth quarters to win 65-48 in the 2021 WV boys state high school basketball tournament. They outscored the Cougars 44-21 after trailing at the half by 6 points. Alex Yoakum scored 25 points for the Patriots while Ben Nicol added 17. GW plays Martinsburg in the Class AAAA semi-finals Friday in Charleston.

Here are the highlights from the game.

