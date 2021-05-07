Advertisement

Logan County man charged with DUI with child inside vehicle

George Christopher Hill, who’s from Cora, West Virginia, faces multiple charges including DUI...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Logan County faces many charges after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel with a child inside the vehicle.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department released that information Thursday, saying George Christopher Hill, who’s from Cora, is the suspect.

Deputies say the incident happened Monday, and they determined with a field sobriety exam that Hill was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Hill’s charges include driving under the influence with child endangerment, DUI (habitual user), child neglect creating the risk of injury, having no operator’s license, and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Deputies said they found a marijuana cigarette roach inside the vehicle.

