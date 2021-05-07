Advertisement

Man and Huntington in night session at WV State Tournament

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The #1 seeded team in Class A was dominant in its semifinal game against Webster County while Huntington had the tall task of playing 5 seed University in Class AAAA.

Austin Ball had 25 points and Caleb Blevins had 24 as the Hillbillies won easily over the Highlanders 81-54. Man will play in the Class A title game against Pendleton on Saturday morning.

The Huntington Highlanders dug themselves a hole against University in the first half and fought to get even with the Hawks. Sophomore Brendan Hoffman stepped up with 25 points and 2 huge three pointers down the stretch to help the Highlanders to a 66-63 win. Amare Smith added 18 for Huntington.

Huntington and Morgantown meet at 5:30 Friday in the semifinals.

