Mother’s Day weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a spring known for grey, damp and chilly days still another period of intermittent inclement weather will grace our presence through the weekend. That spells bouts of showers followed by clearing sky interludes. Not exactly your idea of a pleasant spring period. If you are planning ahead to the weekend, pencil in Saturday as a nice day flowed by a damp, grey and misty Sunday.

Specifically clouds will gather overnight with lowering ceilings generating rain showers. By dawn lows will bottom out not far from 40 as wisps of fog cap the hilltops. Showers will linger especially points east and south after sunrise then clouds will begin to break up as the sun makes a several hour appearance. While many areas see the morning sun raise the temperature into the 50s mountain locations will be stuck in the damp and chilly 40s until noon.

While all this is going on the actual freezing line overhead will be lowering to near 5,000 feet setting the stage for possible sleet, ice and snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Now while the snow will be confined to the tallest peaks near Snowshoe, Spruce Knob and Canaan Valley (where a few inches of snow are likely above 4,000 feet elevation), any afternoon and nighttime shower could have ice mixed in anywhere.

Saturday morning will dawn with a chilled north wind and temperatures in the 30s for many locations. Given the expected cloud cover and wind then, frost seems unlikely though if you have tender plants out, double check with our updated forecast just to be sure.

The weekend will turn into a 50-50 affair with Saturday sunshine for the Wild Turkey Festival in McArthur (6pm parade, 7pm queen coronation) and highs in the 60s again.

Mother’s Day looks grey, damp and cool again with periods of rain.

