Parents voice concerns ahead of redistricting vote

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parents of students in Cabell County Schools had the chance to ask questions and voice concerns Thursday night about the county’s proposed redistricting plans.

School officials say the proposal is designed to balance enrollment across all of the counties schools but parents fear it will cause problems. Some parents also want to keep their students in the community school in which their child is currently enrolled.

They say it is easier for several reasons including transportation. It will also save them from applying for transfers requests for their student each year, should they be placed in a school where they don’t want their child to attend. It would also separate students from other classmates they’ve grown up with.

The plan would have some students switching schools this fall and more switching in the coming years as new schools are built.

No decisions have been made. Superintendent Ryan Saxe says they want to gather as much input as possible.

The proposal for redistricting will go before the board of education on June 1.

You can see the proposed changes and a survey by clicking here.

