Advertisement

Parents voice concerns ahead of redistricting vote

Cabell County Schools hosts second redistricting meeting
Cabell County Schools hosts second redistricting meeting
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parents of students in Cabell County Schools had the chance to ask questions and voice concerns Thursday night about the county’s proposed redistricting plans.

School officials say the proposal is designed to balance enrollment across all of the counties schools but parents fear it will cause problems. Some parents also want to keep their students in the community school in which their child is currently enrolled.

They say it is easier for several reasons including transportation. It will also save them from applying for transfers requests for their student each year, should they be placed in a school where they don’t want their child to attend. It would also separate students from other classmates they’ve grown up with.

The plan would have some students switching schools this fall and more switching in the coming years as new schools are built.

No decisions have been made. Superintendent Ryan Saxe says they want to gather as much input as possible.

The proposal for redistricting will go before the board of education on June 1.

You can see the proposed changes and a survey by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit by a car along the road while trying to...
Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake
Police investigating shots fired
Drivers says she fell asleep, then crashed into utility pole
Deputies | Sleepy driver wrecks in morning commute

Latest News

Teen saves man from burning home
Teen helps elderly man from burning home
Teen rescues man from fire in Montgomery, W.Va.
Teen rescues man from fire in Montgomery, W.Va.
George Christopher Hill, who’s from Cora, West Virginia, faces multiple charges including DUI...
Logan County man charged with DUI with child inside vehicle
Police believe the weapon was used in a murder that took place nearly a year ago.
Dive team member talks about finding alleged murder weapon in lake