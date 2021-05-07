Police officer saves man from possible overdose

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An officer with the St. Albans Police Department saved a man from a possible overdose.

On Wednesday, officials were alerted about a possible overdose near the KRT bus terminal.

According to the St. Albans Fire Department, Officer Poe arrived first and began compressions on a pulse-less man who was not breathing.

Fire officials say if it wasn’t for the actions of Officer Poe initiating and maintaining compressions, he would likely not have survived after medicinal intervention.

