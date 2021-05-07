Second arrest made in murder of woman found in deep water well

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been one week since the murder of 35-year-old Cheyenne Johnson, who is from Jackson County, and deputies have now made a second arrest in connection with her death.

On Monday, deputies arrested Michael Smith, 41, of Charleston for the murder of Johnson after he admitted to killing Johnson and dumping her body in a deep water well on his girlfriend’s property. However, after further investigation, deputies say an interview with a 10-year-old witness lead them to a second arrest.

“During the investigation, a juvenile witness was interviewed and this juvenile witness had observed the crime and had Virginia Smith, (29, of Charleston,) as the person who shot Cheyenne Johnson,” said Chief Deputy Greg Young of Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was first reported missing on Sunday out of Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated and was led to the Sissonville area of Kanawha County where Virginia Smith lived. Michael Smith also stayed at the home often, as he and Virginia were in a relationship.

WSAZ asked Chief Young is Michael Smith was trying to take the blame for Virginia Smith:

“On the shooting part, that appears to be the case,” replied Young.

Deputies said though Michael Smith did not pull the trigger, as he first claimed, he still played a very major role in the murder of Johnson.

“I don’t believe he’s an accomplice, he’s an active participant in the homicide of Cheyenne Johnson.”

On Monday, Virginia Smith escorted deputies to the deep water well, which was several hundred yards away from the home, where they discovered Johnson. While walking deputies to the well, Virginia told investigators Michael Smith had “taken care of her,” speaking of the victim.

After he was arrested on Monday, Michael Smith told police Johnson stole his girlfriend’s car on Thursday and didn’t return it until Friday which is when an altercation broke out, leading up to the shooting. However, deputies have confirmed Johnson was killed on Thursday.

Deputies said they are still working on the motive behind the shooting and did say Johnson was an acquaintance of both Virginia and Michael Smith.

Chief Young said Johnson had other “substantial” injuries to her body but they do believe the gunshot wound to the head is what ultimately took her life.

At this time, Chief Young says they believe only Virginia and Michael Smith were involved in Johnson’s murder but the investigation is still on-going.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.