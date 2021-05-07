Advertisement

Street sweeping to begin in Charleston

Roadway
Roadway(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Street sweeping will be starting soon in Charleston.

The city’s Public Works Department announced it will begin on Tuesday, May 11.

Street sweeping helps keep roadways clear of hazards and prevents drains from clogging.

“While the City has tried to be accommodating while folks have been working primarily from home, we must move forward with street sweeping which allows us to prevent problems before they occur and keep residents safe by avoiding road hazards,” said Director of Public Works Brent Webster.

It will start on the East End on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. on the southbound side of the streets as signed and Thursdays at noon on the north side of the streets.

The city asks you to remember to pay attention to all posted signs as vehicles could be subject to ticketing or possible towing at the owner’s expense.

