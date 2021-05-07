Advertisement

Three indicted for double murder

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have been indicted in connection with a double murder.

The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney, Seth S. Gaskins, says a grand jury indicted Brandon A. Smith, 30, of Milton on two counts of first degree murder for the shooting deaths of Ivan S. Lambert and Rickey E. Pickens, and one count of attempted murder for the shooting of James Smith, Jr.

It happened in November 2020 along Whitten Ridge Road in Mason County.

The prosecutor says Smith’s accomplices, Corey A. Turner and Dustin L. Lyons, were indicted on two counts each of accessories to murder. If Turner and Lyons are convicted, they could serve a life sentence.

For our previous coverage, click here.

