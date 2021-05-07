Tickets for morning session of WVSSAC Boys State Tournament sold out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The top basketball teams in West Virginia have met in Charleston to compete for a state title.

There are just two more days of competition at the WVSSAC Boys State High School Tournament.

Officials with the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center announced Friday that tickets for the morning session of the tournament have been sold out.

Tickets are unavailable for the 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. games.

The remaining schedule is as follows:

Friday

5:30 p.m. 1-8 winner vs 4-5 winner AAAA

7:15 p.m. 1-8 winner vs 4-5 winner AAA

9:00 p.m. 2-7 winner vs 3-6 winner AAAA

Saturday

10:00 a.m. A Championship Game

12:30 p.m. AA Championship Game Saturday

5:30 p.m. AAA Championship Game

8:00 p.m. AAAA Championship Game

Please note: COVID 19 protocols will be in place during the tournament including social distance seating, mandatory wearing of masks per Governor Mandate and clear bag policy.

