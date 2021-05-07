Advertisement

Tickets for morning session of WVSSAC Boys State Tournament sold out

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The top basketball teams in West Virginia have met in Charleston to compete for a state title.

There are just two more days of competition at the WVSSAC Boys State High School Tournament.

Officials with the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center announced Friday that tickets for the morning session of the tournament have been sold out.

Tickets are unavailable for the 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. games.

The remaining schedule is as follows:

Friday

5:30 p.m. 1-8 winner vs 4-5 winner AAAA

7:15 p.m. 1-8 winner vs 4-5 winner AAA

9:00 p.m. 2-7 winner vs 3-6 winner AAAA

Saturday

10:00 a.m. A Championship Game

12:30 p.m. AA Championship Game Saturday

5:30 p.m. AAA Championship Game

8:00 p.m. AAAA Championship Game

Please note: COVID 19 protocols will be in place during the tournament including social distance seating, mandatory wearing of masks per Governor Mandate and clear bag policy.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit by a car along the road while trying to...
Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake
Woman breaks into home, falls asleep on couch and leaves behind suspected meth
Police investigating shots fired

Latest News

Local teams play in semifinals of West Virginia Boys State Basketball Tournament
Local teams play in semifinals of West Virginia Boys State Basketball Tournament
First Lady Jill Biden set to visit West Virginia next week
First Lady Jill Biden set to visit West Virginia next week
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader set to testify in opioid trial
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader set to testify in opioid trial
COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va | 6 deaths, 339 new cases
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church offers baby love pantry
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church offers baby love pantry