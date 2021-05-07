Advertisement

Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes part of U.S. 35

A tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening has closed the northbound lane of U.S. 35 in...
A tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening has closed the northbound lane of U.S. 35 in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County.(Winfield Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening has closed the northbound lane of U.S. 35 in the Fraziers Bottom area, Winfield firefighters say.

The accident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. near Winfield Road.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters say it’s unclear how long the affected lane will be closed.

