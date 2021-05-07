Tug Valley loses late to Pendleton County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Tug Valley Panthers lost to Pendleton County 38-35 in the 2021 WV boys state basketball tournament. A late rebound and basket by Jacob Alt made the score 36-35 in the final seconds. Tug Valley had a chance for the win but a shot by Ian Reed just fell shot as Wildcats added two free throws to make the final deficit three points. Caleb May led the Panthers in scoring with 20 points.

Here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports Thursday evening.

