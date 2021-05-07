Vaccine clinic held for people with autism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Normally, vaccine clinics offered by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department are busy with people waiting and health workers injecting people with a vaccine.

But the department took a different approach to a clinic on Friday, so they could focus on people with autism. The clinic was by appointment-only at the Bible Center Church in Charleston.

The clinic featured a comfortable dark room, reduced wait times and a smaller crowd. The department partnered with the Autism Services Center in Huntington and Community Autism and Education Systems (CARES) to make the event possible. Officials with the Autism Services Center say the low-profile features can help people with autism cope with getting the shot, because it can ease their senses.

“We have decided that it would be great to have an environment that would decrease the stress involved with getting shots or vaccines,” said Sam Walker-Matthews, a behavior professional with the Autism Services Center.

To pull the clinic off, health workers had to be trained to properly deal and vaccinate people with this autism.

“We kind of did an overview of developmental disabilities ... we talked about specific things that people might see and what could be expected,” Walker-Matthews said.

Walker-Matthews hopes other health departments mimic this model, so those with autism across the state will feel more comfortable getting the vaccine.

Officials with the health department say the event was a success, and there could be another clinic focused on people with autism soon.

