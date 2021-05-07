West Virginia Governor announces target date to remove mask mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a target date for removing the mask mandate.

He held a press conference Friday morning.

Governor Justice says he is targeting West Virginia’s 158th birthday on June 20th. That will be the date they are projecting to remove the mask mandate.

Experts say by that time, they project 65% of West Virginians 12 to 15 years of age who are eligible to take COVID-19 vaccine will have the first dose at that time.

75% of the population 50 and older will have the first dose by that date and 85% of those 65 and older will also have their first shot.

Governor Justice says they are going with this date period, even if they don’t meet the target on that date. He believes they will be close enough to remove masks in public places.

The governor says 97% of the deaths from COVID-19 are West Virginians 50 years of age and older. He says if 75% of those have their first shot and 85% of those 65 and older have their second shot, “we are good to go.”

Governor Justice says they are calling this initiative “Call to Arms.”

Also during the press conference, Governor Justice says they are going to make some changes to the EverBridge system. He says it’s going to be used in a different way.

West Virginians won’t need to use the central registration process in EverBridge because vaccines are abundantly available right now. It will be used for messaging, according to Retired Major General Jim Hoyer, who’s the director of the WV Joint InterAgency Task Force.

Hoyer says as soon as the FDA approves that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for 12 to 15-year-olds, they will begin either that day or the next day on getting them vaccinated.

