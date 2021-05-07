Wild Turkey Festival returns to McArthur

MCARTHUR, Ohio (WSAZ) - For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, festivals have returned to Ohio.

The festival to kick things off? The Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival on the streets of McArthur.

“There were a number of obstacles,” said festival committee president Bill Beckley. “The number one was waiting for the governor to come with revised guidelines.”

Beckley says the next was securing vendors and performers, all on the premise that their plans may be cancelled at the last minute.

“Finally about two months ago, we did get those revised guidelines and we were ready to go basically,” Beckley said. “But we pulled off in eight weeks what would normally take eight months.”

On Friday, the first full day of the festival, neighbors arrived in droves to enjoy what they say is a sense of normalcy.

“You got the mask,” said local business owner John McGee. “But other than that, it seems like we’re out and about and doing normal things.”

The Wild Turkey Festival runs through Sunday. Admission is free, but carnival ride tickets must be purchased.

