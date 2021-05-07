Advertisement

Wild Turkey Festival returns to McArthur

By John Lowe
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCARTHUR, Ohio (WSAZ) - For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, festivals have returned to Ohio.

The festival to kick things off? The Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival on the streets of McArthur.

“There were a number of obstacles,” said festival committee president Bill Beckley. “The number one was waiting for the governor to come with revised guidelines.”

Beckley says the next was securing vendors and performers, all on the premise that their plans may be cancelled at the last minute.

“Finally about two months ago, we did get those revised guidelines and we were ready to go basically,” Beckley said. “But we pulled off in eight weeks what would normally take eight months.”

On Friday, the first full day of the festival, neighbors arrived in droves to enjoy what they say is a sense of normalcy.

“You got the mask,” said local business owner John McGee. “But other than that, it seems like we’re out and about and doing normal things.”

The Wild Turkey Festival runs through Sunday. Admission is free, but carnival ride tickets must be purchased.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit by a car along the road while trying to...
Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 a.m. Friday along Route 3 near the...
Man ejected in deadly car crash; name released
Woman breaks into home, falls asleep on couch and leaves behind suspected meth

Latest News

For nearly three months, Darlene has been counting down the days to make a call from her home...
Woman goes months without phone service
Tony's Friday weather
Tony's Friday weather
Man ejected in deadly car crash
Man ejected in deadly car crash
8th Street underpass set to reopen
8th Street underpass set to reopen