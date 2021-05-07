Advertisement

Woman goes months without phone service

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the snow and ice storms hit our region in February, many went days or weeks on end without phone service.

However, one woman in Huntington, who’s a Frontier Communications customer, is going on three months without being able to make a call.

After nearly 90 days, she’s no closer to service or answers.

“Eighty-six days today I’ve been without a phone,” Darlene Day said.

Day has been counting down the days to make a call from her home phone.

“Nothing. No dial tone, no noise, no nothing,” Day said.

She lives along Porters Fork Road in Huntington, an area that does not have a single bar of cell service -- meaning she has no way to call anyone in an emergency.

“If I have to use the phone, I have to go down to my brother’s a fourth of a mile away and just pray that I don’t need 911,” Day said.

She says she lost service in a storm on Feb. 11. She’s been calling Frontier from her brother’s home, all to try and get service restored and answers on why she is still waiting.

“They said we needed to keep paying the bill. That way, we would for sure get service and everything,” Day’s brother said.

Day says she was given a ticket number from Frontier, meaning she was put on a list to have crews come out and fix the issue.

We reached out to Frontier Communications, and they said even if a customer does not have service, they still must pay a bill in order to have the issue addressed.

However, Darlene already paid through the month of February -- a month she spent the majority of without service.

Now, she’s left feeling hopeless and disconnected.

“You’re forgotten, they just don’t care,” Day said, wondering how much more time she will have to wait.

We reached out to Frontier’s corporate communications to ask about Darlene’s issue and why she’s still waiting.

“We regret any inconvenience to our customer. We will get this taken care of quickly and get it right. We appreciate our customer’s patience,” Vice President Javier Mendoza said.

