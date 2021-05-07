Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Teacher gets creative with West Virginia history lessons

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - May 3-7 is National Teacher Appreciation Week. The WSAZ Now Desk is live with Brian Casto, who was recently named Cabell County’s Teacher of the Year.

Casto, who teaches West Virginia studies at Milton Middle School, has gotten very creative with some of his lessons over the past year. He helps his students learn about the state’s history with two-minute videos as part of a series called, “West Virginia History in 2 minutes or less.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit by a car along the road while trying to...
Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim
Woman breaks into home, falls asleep on couch and leaves behind suspected meth
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake
State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 a.m. Friday along Route 3 near the...
Man ejected in deadly car crash; name released

Latest News

Gov. Justice says he plans to remove the state mask mandate on June 20, 2021.
Gov. Justice sets date to remove mask mandate
wsaz
Wild Turkey Festival returns to McArthur
Vaccine clinic held for people with autism
Vaccine clinic held for people with autism
Picking the right flower for Mother's Day
Picking the right flower for Mother's Day