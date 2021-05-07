WSAZ Now Desk | Teacher gets creative with West Virginia history lessons

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - May 3-7 is National Teacher Appreciation Week. The WSAZ Now Desk is live with Brian Casto, who was recently named Cabell County’s Teacher of the Year.

Casto, who teaches West Virginia studies at Milton Middle School, has gotten very creative with some of his lessons over the past year. He helps his students learn about the state’s history with two-minute videos as part of a series called, “West Virginia History in 2 minutes or less.”

