NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Route 93 is closed due to a brush fire.

According to dispatchers, the road is closed near the interchange with Route 129 for at least the next hour.

Crews say a transformer blew and caused two different brush fires.

The power company is on scene working to clear things up.

The fire is already out.

