COVID-19 in W.Va. | 321 new cases, 7 new deaths

7,012 cases are active.
7,012 cases are active.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 8, 2021, there have been 2,781,925 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 156,001 total cases and 2,726 total deaths.

The deaths include an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Boone County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Ohio County, and a 70-year old male from Marshall County.

321 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

7,012 cases are active.

There have been 146,263 recoveries.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,422), Berkeley (12,279), Boone (2,004), Braxton (925), Brooke (2,192), Cabell (8,667), Calhoun (317), Clay (493), Doddridge (588), Fayette (3,426), Gilmer (826), Grant (1,272), Greenbrier (2,774), Hampshire (1,796), Hancock (2,788), Hardy (1,514), Harrison (5,677), Jackson (2,088), Jefferson (4,577), Kanawha (14,855), Lewis (1,179), Lincoln (1,459), Logan (3,083), Marion (4,399), Marshall (3,416), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,554), Mercer (4,792), Mineral (2,844), Mingo (2,552), Monongalia (9,169), Monroe (1,125), Morgan (1,164), Nicholas (1,657), Ohio (4,191), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (871), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,862), Putnam (5,107), Raleigh (6,723), Randolph (2,561), Ritchie (700), Roane (626), Summers (817), Taylor (1,224), Tucker (524), Tyler (705), Upshur (1,855), Wayne (3,075), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,319), Wirt (416), Wood (7,737), Wyoming (1,979).

